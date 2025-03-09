Huge cannabis bust in Krabi Airport restroom, likely bound for Singapore

On the night of Saturday (March 8, 2025), Krabi police were notified by airport security at Krabi International Airport about a large suspicious suitcase left in the men's restroom on the third floor, near the entrance to the international terminal.
The restroom door was locked from the inside, and it is believed someone placed the suitcase in the restroom before climbing out.
Upon inspection, authorities found cannabis buds vacuum-sealed in seven plastic bags, totaling 15 kilograms. The suitcase also contained six light green sleeveless t-shirts and one white tank top.
Krabi police revealed that they have instructed the investigative team to work with Krabi airport security to review CCTV footage from the area before the suitcase was discovered in the restroom.
The footage will help track the timeline, as the last direct flight to Singapore departed at 11.30pm. Authorities suspect that the cannabis was intended for smuggling to Singapore but was abandoned in the restroom due to a mistake before the smugglers fled.
If the cannabis had made it through, it would have been worth a significant amount. Authorities are now working to identify those responsible for leaving the cannabis behind and any accomplices involved in attempting to smuggle the drugs out of the country, with legal action pending.