Alleged Trang drug boss arrested with 10,000 meth pills

Police on Tuesday arrested an alleged drug boss in Trang, who was suspected of maintaining a logbook listing his drug pushers, some of whom bought meth pills on credit to resell in the southern province.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police from the Crime Suppression Division and Na Yong police station stopped a pick-up truck driven by the suspect on a road in Moo 3 village in Tambon Na Muen Si, Na Yong district, Trang.

The suspect was identified as Pisal, 38.

Police discovered 10,000 meth pills hidden under the truck's front bumper, along with a pistol and 17 rounds of ammunition.