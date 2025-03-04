Alleged Trang drug boss arrested with 10,000 meth pills

Police on Tuesday arrested an alleged drug boss in Trang, who was suspected of maintaining a logbook listing his drug pushers, some of whom bought meth pills on credit to resell in the southern province.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of police from the Crime Suppression Division and Na Yong police station stopped a pick-up truck driven by the suspect on a road in Moo 3 village in Tambon Na Muen Si, Na Yong district, Trang.
The suspect was identified as Pisal, 38.
Police discovered 10,000 meth pills hidden under the truck's front bumper, along with a pistol and 17 rounds of ammunition.
Furthermore, a logbook was found containing the names of several suspected drug pushers working for Pisal.
During an interrogation at Na Yong police station, Pisal admitted that he distributed drugs to small-time pushers who bought them on credit for resale. He explained that if the pushers failed to repay him on time, they would face hefty interest charges.
The suspect was charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell, as well as carrying and possessing a firearm without a permit.