Medical Cannabis Act will be passed, Anutin says

Deputy PM and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday expressed confidence that the new government will continue pushing the act that allows the use of cannabis for medical purposes.

“We (the Bhumjaithai Party) have proposed the draft act to the Prime Minister and are waiting to see if it will be included in the policy statement to be delivered next week,” said Anutin, who is also the Bhumjaithai leader.

Anutin added that former PM Srettha Thavisin had previously discussed with the Public Health Ministry and other related agencies the drawing up of the draft act that highlights permitted use and control policies to prevent abuse.

Cannabis was removed from the narcotics list on June 9, 2022 under a push by Bhumjaithai and other parties, although public smoking and sale to children and pregnant women was banned. The ambiguous usage terms and possession limit of cannabis have been a subject of debate ever since.

Anutin added that his party is willing to support the move to establish entertainment complexes with legal casinos in Thailand, as it would help attract foreign capital and create jobs.

“We need to figure out how to maximise the benefits of these complexes, as well as look into related laws and regulations, such as zoning adjustments,” he said.

He added that the Bhumjaithai Party prioritises the benefit of Thai people, not only from the casinos, but also from facilities in the complexes, such as malls, food centres and theme parks that will attract visitors and distribute income to provincial areas.

“As a coalition party, we are ready to support the move, as long as it is legal, conforms to ethical principles, and is beneficial to the public,” said Anutin.