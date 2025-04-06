Finance Minister-led delegation to negotiate US trade impact

This move follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Wednesday (April 2) of reciprocal tariffs on several countries, with Thailand facing a 37% reciprocal tariff on export goods to the US.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in a statement on Sunday that Pichai will travel to the US for talks with various sectors, including government bodies, the private sector and other stakeholders, concerning the significant changes in US trade policy, she explained.
“The Thai government will make it clear to its US counterparts that Thailand is not only an exporter, but also a reliable ally and long-term economic partner,” she said.
She explained that many other countries are in a similar position and are taking steps to lessen the impact. She expressed concern about the potential for a global trade war driven by tax mechanisms.
She added that numerous countries have chosen to enter negotiations with the US government. She said the policies would affect Thai exports, particularly electronics, processed foods and agricultural products.
Paetongtarn said Thai government has prepared proposals such as increasing imports of energy, aircraft, and agricultural products from the US, and initiating greater cooperation in agriculture, industry and other sectors.
Additionally, Thailand will seek to promote Thai investment in the US and reduce import barriers, including addressing the misuse of Thailand as a transit point for false origin claims, she said.
She also mentioned that Thailand’s team working to mitigate the impact of US trade policies will hold discussions on Tuesday, April 8.
Thailand's working team members are as follows: