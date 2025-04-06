Finance Minister-led delegation to negotiate US trade impact

This move follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Wednesday (April 2) of reciprocal tariffs on several countries, with Thailand facing a 37% reciprocal tariff on export goods to the US.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in a statement on Sunday that Pichai will travel to the US for talks with various sectors, including government bodies, the private sector and other stakeholders, concerning the significant changes in US trade policy, she explained.

“The Thai government will make it clear to its US counterparts that Thailand is not only an exporter, but also a reliable ally and long-term economic partner,” she said.