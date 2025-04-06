PM Paetongtarn vows to mitigate earthquake, US trade impacts

In a statement on Sunday, the Prime Minister said Thailand is currently facing unprecedented challenges, including the earthquake that struck on March 28 and the US announcement of a reciprocal tariff of 37% on Thai goods.
Regarding the earthquake, which caused significant damage to lives and property, she pledged that the government is doing everything possible to alleviate the suffering of those affected.
“We have overcome many national crises before, and with the unity, support and kindness of our people, I am confident we will get through this one as well,” she said.
On the subject of US trade policies, the Prime Minister noted that many other countries are in a similar position and are taking steps to lessen the impact. She expressed concern about the potential for a global trade war driven by tax mechanisms.
She added that numerous countries have chosen to enter negotiations with the US government. She said the policies would affect Thai exports, particularly electronics, processed foods and agricultural products.
Paetongtarn noted that the Thai government established a working group on January 6, which has been in discussions with the private sector and US representatives to propose ways to reduce the impact of these trade policies on Thai exports.
Next week, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira will travel to the US for talks with various sectors, including government bodies, the private sector and other stakeholders, concerning the significant changes in US trade policy, she explained.
“The Thai government will make it clear to its US counterparts that Thailand is not only an exporter, but also a reliable ally and long-term economic partner,” she said.
She went on to say that the Thai government has prepared proposals such as increasing imports of energy, aircraft, and agricultural products from the US, and initiating greater cooperation in agriculture, industry and other sectors.
Additionally, Thailand will seek to promote Thai investment in the US and reduce import barriers, including addressing the misuse of Thailand as a transit point for false origin claims, she said.
“I am confident that these proposals will lead to successful negotiations with the US, ensuring that Thailand and the US remain strong allies and trading partners,” she said, adding that the Thai government remains open to further dialogue and cooperation.
Paetongtarn reaffirmed that the government has developed both short- and long-term support measures for SMEs and large industries affected by the US trade policies.
These measures include accelerating efforts to expand new export markets to help reduce risk exposure for Thai businesses. She noted that negotiations are underway to open new markets in the Middle East, Europe and India through free trade agreements.
She also mentioned that the government will hold discussions with various agencies on trade guidelines on Tuesday, April 8.
“The government will do everything in its power to protect the country’s interests, to build a strong, stable and globally competitive economic foundation, and to ensure that Thailand continues to move forward with dignity,” she concluded.