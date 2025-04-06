PM Paetongtarn vows to mitigate earthquake, US trade impacts

On the subject of US trade policies, the Prime Minister noted that many other countries are in a similar position and are taking steps to lessen the impact. She expressed concern about the potential for a global trade war driven by tax mechanisms.

She added that numerous countries have chosen to enter negotiations with the US government. She said the policies would affect Thai exports, particularly electronics, processed foods and agricultural products.

Paetongtarn noted that the Thai government established a working group on January 6, which has been in discussions with the private sector and US representatives to propose ways to reduce the impact of these trade policies on Thai exports.

Next week, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira will travel to the US for talks with various sectors, including government bodies, the private sector and other stakeholders, concerning the significant changes in US trade policy, she explained.

“The Thai government will make it clear to its US counterparts that Thailand is not only an exporter, but also a reliable ally and long-term economic partner,” she said.