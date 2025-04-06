Chadchart concedes no further signs of life detected in rubble

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt admitted on Sunday that ongoing rescue operations have detected no further signs of life beneath the rubble of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.
The collapse occurred on 28 March following the 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar. Chadchart gave an update on Sunday morning, addressing the press at the site of the collapse.
“I must admit that, until now, no more signs of life have been detected. No more calls for help,” he said.
Chadchart stated that the official death toll would be announced by the police to avoid confusion.
“To put it straightforwardly, the chance of finding survivors has reduced, and more bodies will likely be found,” he said.
Rescue Operations Shift from Urgent Search to Steady Recovery
He compared the shift in rescue efforts to a change in pace from a 100-metre sprint to a marathon.
“When we were trying to rescue survivors, it was like a sprint. Now, the operation must continue steadily, like a marathon,” he explained.
The debris field has been divided into Zones A, B, C, and D to coordinate search efforts more effectively.
Chadchart noted that the rescue operation had entered its tenth day, with teams now relying more on heavy machinery to remove large concrete slabs.
On Saturday night, two bodies were discovered in Zone C, and additional body parts were recovered on Sunday morning.
Rescue workers also identified a burrow-like structure connecting Zones B and C, areas previously used by construction workers to access the site. A ladder in this area connected the office and the construction zone, leading rescuers to believe a burrow or escape path existed there.
Chadchart said the two bodies were likely those of workers attempting to flee the building collapse.
Heavy equipment has been deployed via the front entrance and through the State Railway land adjacent to the site, allowing teams to reach the top of the rubble and begin gradual removal of large debris.
During Chadchart’s media briefing, representatives of Thai, Myanmar, and Cambodian workers handed him an open letter demanding transparency on the number of casualties.
Chadchart accepted the letter and offered his moral support to the workers.