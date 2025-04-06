Chadchart concedes no further signs of life detected in rubble

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt admitted on Sunday that ongoing rescue operations have detected no further signs of life beneath the rubble of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

The collapse occurred on 28 March following the 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar. Chadchart gave an update on Sunday morning, addressing the press at the site of the collapse.

“I must admit that, until now, no more signs of life have been detected. No more calls for help,” he said.