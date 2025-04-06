Thammasat University lecturers oppose Entertainment Complex Bill

Thirty lecturers and academics from the Faculty of Economics at Thammasat University issued a statement on Sunday opposing the proposed Entertainment Complex Bill, asserting that its primary objective is the legalisation of casinos.

According to the statement, while the government promotes the bill as a means to stimulate the economy, attract investment and create employment, the academics argue that the long-term social consequences far outweigh any short-term economic gains.

They described such economic stimulus measures as both unsustainable and unsafe.

"The group of lecturers and academics from the Faculty of Economics at Thammasat University must oppose the Entertainment Complex Act, whose main aim is to legalise casinos, as well as the upcoming legislation related to online gambling," the statement read.