Thammasat University lecturers oppose Entertainment Complex Bill

Thirty lecturers and academics from the Faculty of Economics at Thammasat University issued a statement on Sunday opposing the proposed Entertainment Complex Bill, asserting that its primary objective is the legalisation of casinos.
According to the statement, while the government promotes the bill as a means to stimulate the economy, attract investment and create employment, the academics argue that the long-term social consequences far outweigh any short-term economic gains.
They described such economic stimulus measures as both unsustainable and unsafe.
"The group of lecturers and academics from the Faculty of Economics at Thammasat University must oppose the Entertainment Complex Act, whose main aim is to legalise casinos, as well as the upcoming legislation related to online gambling," the statement read.
The statement further asserted that gambling is a root cause of many social problems in Thailand, noting that these issues have worsened over time. The group expressed concern that poverty would deepen as gambling continues to fuel various forms of vice.
The academics highlighted that low-income individuals often take out daily loans to purchase illegal lottery tickets, leading to perpetual debt. Meanwhile, those with higher incomes tend to gamble through government lotteries.
They also noted that money spent on gambling is often redirected from more productive uses, such as investing in skill development to boost income.
"Gambling has also led to numerous family issues, with adults neglecting their responsibilities and becoming poor role models for their children," the group stated. "It can also lead to an increase in crime, with individuals resorting to theft to fund their gambling habits."
The group criticised the lack of oversight in the gambling sector, pointing to corruption among some members of the judicial system. They warned that the Entertainment Complex Bill would pave the way for the expansion of casinos and online gambling, both of which are associated with money laundering.
Additionally, the statement raised concerns about gambling addiction among children, in parallel with narcotic abuse, posing further burdens on families and society.
"If the government, led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, insists on pushing forward with casinos and online gambling, it will be seen as wilfully contributing to the destruction of the nation and Thai society," the statement concluded.