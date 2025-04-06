Fiscal Policy Office defends controversial casino bill

2. Boosting the “Fun Economy”

These complexes would strengthen the so-called "fun economy", encompassing tourism, sports, and entertainment sectors.

3. Part of the Government’s Key Policies

On 12 September 2024, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced that promoting man-made tourist attractions—such as water parks, amusement parks, shopping malls, and entertainment complexes—would be a top government priority.

4. Diversifying the Entertainment Industry

The bill supports the development of various entertainment-related businesses, including shopping centres, hotels, sports facilities, yacht clubs, cruise terminals, water parks, and amusement parks, in addition to casinos.

5. Legalising Casinos for Better Regulation

Legalisation would bring casinos into a regulated and transparent framework, enabling the state to monitor operations and generate tax revenue.

6. New Investment Opportunities

The bill is expected to attract investors interested in developing Thailand’s entertainment and leisure industries.

7. Stimulating Property Development

The creation of entertainment complexes is likely to boost local property development and stimulate nearby economies.

8. Job Creation and Skills Development

Local residents would gain employment opportunities and develop new skills to work in the entertainment and hospitality sectors.

9. Increased State Revenue

The government would benefit from additional tax income collected from entertainment complexes and casino operations.

10. Addressing Social Issues with Tax Revenue

A portion of the revenue would be allocated to tackle social problems, such as rehabilitating gambling addicts and combating illegal gambling activities.

11. Strict Regulatory Measures

The proposed law includes stringent control measures: individuals under 20 would be prohibited from entering casinos, and Thai citizens must have held assets of over 50 million baht for at least five months to be eligible to enter.

12. National Committee Oversight

A national committee, chaired by the Prime Minister and comprising several Cabinet members, would oversee and monitor casino and entertainment complex operations.

Mitigating Social Impact

The FPO acknowledged that vulnerable groups may be affected and that the government would need to allocate funds to mitigate these issues. An estimated budget of 300 million baht would be set aside over the first three years to prepare for the implementation of the entertainment complexes. Additionally, 50 new government positions would be created to support the initiative.

