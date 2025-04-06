Fiscal Policy Office defends controversial casino bill

The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) of the Finance Ministry has released a 12-point statement defending a controversial bill that would allow entertainment complexes with casinos to operate in Thailand. The FPO claims the bill would benefit the country more than it would cause harm.
The statement follows growing opposition from various groups, including academics, religious leaders, and political activists. These groups have raised concerns about the potential social impact of the bill, which is currently under review by the Council of State and has been submitted to the House for consideration.
One of the strongest critics, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand, warned that legalising casinos and online gambling could lead to numerous social problems and increased crime, especially affecting children and young people.
The FPO’s statement presented 12 reasons to support the bill:
1. Entertainment Complexes Will Revive Struggling Tourism
The FPO argues that new entertainment complexes will help revive Thailand’s tourism industry, which has struggled to recover since the COVID-19 pandemic.
2. Boosting the “Fun Economy”
These complexes would strengthen the so-called "fun economy", encompassing tourism, sports, and entertainment sectors.
3. Part of the Government’s Key Policies
On 12 September 2024, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced that promoting man-made tourist attractions—such as water parks, amusement parks, shopping malls, and entertainment complexes—would be a top government priority.
4. Diversifying the Entertainment Industry
The bill supports the development of various entertainment-related businesses, including shopping centres, hotels, sports facilities, yacht clubs, cruise terminals, water parks, and amusement parks, in addition to casinos.
5. Legalising Casinos for Better Regulation
Legalisation would bring casinos into a regulated and transparent framework, enabling the state to monitor operations and generate tax revenue.
6. New Investment Opportunities
The bill is expected to attract investors interested in developing Thailand’s entertainment and leisure industries.
7. Stimulating Property Development
The creation of entertainment complexes is likely to boost local property development and stimulate nearby economies.
8. Job Creation and Skills Development
Local residents would gain employment opportunities and develop new skills to work in the entertainment and hospitality sectors.
9. Increased State Revenue
The government would benefit from additional tax income collected from entertainment complexes and casino operations.
10. Addressing Social Issues with Tax Revenue
A portion of the revenue would be allocated to tackle social problems, such as rehabilitating gambling addicts and combating illegal gambling activities.
11. Strict Regulatory Measures
The proposed law includes stringent control measures: individuals under 20 would be prohibited from entering casinos, and Thai citizens must have held assets of over 50 million baht for at least five months to be eligible to enter.
12. National Committee Oversight
A national committee, chaired by the Prime Minister and comprising several Cabinet members, would oversee and monitor casino and entertainment complex operations.
The FPO acknowledged that vulnerable groups may be affected and that the government would need to allocate funds to mitigate these issues. An estimated budget of 300 million baht would be set aside over the first three years to prepare for the implementation of the entertainment complexes. Additionally, 50 new government positions would be created to support the initiative.