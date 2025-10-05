Tapping into the longevity market: the next big business opportunity

Human lifespans may soon exceed 100 years, yet longevity is not merely about the number of years lived. It represents the science and business of living longer with quality — staying independent, active, and healthy while pursuing a life of choice and fulfilment.

The traditional view of “living long” is no longer sufficient. Longevity is not simply about extending life but about improving the quality of those years.

As populations age rapidly, healthy longevity has become a global trend. By 2026, longevity technologies will move from niche innovation to mainstream healthcare, adopted in hospitals, clinics, and wellness centres worldwide.

Globally, the longevity market is expected to reach US$27 trillion by 2026 (Bank of America). Thailand, which entered a complete aged society in 2024, offers immense growth potential for businesses entering this field.