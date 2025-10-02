Divana debuts Wellness Community Hub to promote holistic health for city life

Bangkok – Divana, the Thai luxury spa and fragrance brand, has announced its new role as a leader in health and lifestyle with the official launch of the “Wellness Community Hub.” The initiative highlights the global wellness mega-trend and kicked off with an Open House event under the concept “Full Moon Balance & Lunar Energy,” aimed at engaging health-conscious members, customers, and partners. The hub is designed to offer holistic wellness practices for long-term life balance, with a sales target of 20 million baht by the end of the year and plans to expand retail outlets in central Bangkok.
Mr Patanapong Ranaruk, CEO and Founder of Divana Global Co., Ltd., said that the global wellness industry has grown to a value of US$6.3 trillion, with Thailand being one of the fastest-growing markets. The Thai wellness economy grew over 28% in 2023 and is projected to reach 1 trillion baht in 2024 (according to the Global Wellness Economy Monitor 2034 by the Global Wellness Institute and the TAT Wellness Tourism Outlook 2024).
Modern urban life presents chronic stress, insufficient sleep, and lifestyle-related diseases. In response, Divana has assumed a new role as a wellness leader with the launch of the “Wellness Community Hub” in Thailand. The Open House event, themed “Full Moon Balance & Lunar Energy,” creates a space for practical engagement in holistic wellness and longevity.
“Divana wants wellness to be tangible, accessible, and integrated into daily life,” said Mr Patanapong. “This Open House marks the beginning of a learning and exchange platform where urban health enthusiasts can discover life balance and holistic health solutions for a longer, healthier life. The event took place on 29–30 September 2025.”
Highlights of the event featured collaboration with fitness expert Ann - Manatsanan Naklada, who led the “Ann X Fullmoon Body Molding” workshop, guiding participants to balance their bodies through posture, breath, and movement while connecting energy with the lunar cycle in an intimate session with fans.
Other key activities included:
Divana also launched a new retail store, Divana Perfumery, on the LG floor of Dusit Central Park, designed under the theme “Forest Bathing.” The store targets both Thai and international customers, particularly Chinese and ASEAN visitors. Plans for the remainder of 2025 include opening another flagship store at CentralWorld, G Floor, featuring daily workshops inspired by natural phenomena, alongside a café space suitable for work and socialising, combining scent science with natural energy.
Currently, 80% of Divana’s customer base is international, including visitors from Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, with Thai customers making up 20%. The Wellness Community Hub is positioned as a strategic venue to attract both local and expat customers.
For 2025, Divana aims to continue revenue growth from 2024, which reached approximately 300 million baht, driven by new store openings, the Wellness Community Hub, and sustainable cost management. Over the next three years, the company plans to reduce plastic use, increase sustainable materials in products, and replace disposable packaging with reusable fabric bags.
Mr. Thanet Jirasawadidilok, CMO and Co-Founder of Divana, stated: “The launch of the Wellness Community Hub is more than just an event—it marks Divana’s role as a Wellness Leader in Thailand and positions the brand as a key hub in Asia.”
The launch event for the Wellness Community Hub sets a sales target of 20 million baht for the event and year-end, while promoting membership enrolment and creating a network of Wellness Community Hub members, including clients, members, and B2B partners such as financial institutions, hospitals, life insurance companies, and leading automotive brands seeking to promote health and wellness activities for their employees.
Following the launch, Divana plans continuous workshops across its retail shops and all spa branches, along with wellness events targeting urban audiences, addressing modern urban lifestyle needs through holistic health care and inspiring balanced living.
Divana’s core business is divided into two segments:
1. Luxury Spa: Currently operating seven branches under brands including Divana Scentuara Spa, Divana Divine Spa, Divana Virtue Spa, Divana Nurture Spa, Dii Wellness Med Spa in Bangkok, Divana Lana Spa in Chiang Mai, and Divana Anda Spa at Laguna Phuket.
2. Perfume and Fragrance Products: Under the Divana brand, products are available in over 17 locations, including flagship stores at Emsphere and concept stores at CentralWorld, ICONSIAM, and King Power, as well as department stores such as Paragon, Emporium, and Central. Products include more than 200 SKUs such as perfume oils, scented candles, room diffusers, body oils, essential oils, hand creams, and massage oils, many ranking among the top-selling items in the market.
For further information, visit www.divanawellness.com
#divana #LuminousFullMoon #scentedbydivana #น้ำหอม #PerfumeOil #LuxuryPerfume #WellnessCommunityHub