Divana debuts Wellness Community Hub to promote holistic health for city life

Divana also launched a new retail store, Divana Perfumery, on the LG floor of Dusit Central Park, designed under the theme “Forest Bathing.” The store targets both Thai and international customers, particularly Chinese and ASEAN visitors. Plans for the remainder of 2025 include opening another flagship store at CentralWorld, G Floor, featuring daily workshops inspired by natural phenomena, alongside a café space suitable for work and socialising, combining scent science with natural energy.

Currently, 80% of Divana’s customer base is international, including visitors from Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, with Thai customers making up 20%. The Wellness Community Hub is positioned as a strategic venue to attract both local and expat customers.

For 2025, Divana aims to continue revenue growth from 2024, which reached approximately 300 million baht, driven by new store openings, the Wellness Community Hub, and sustainable cost management. Over the next three years, the company plans to reduce plastic use, increase sustainable materials in products, and replace disposable packaging with reusable fabric bags.

Mr. Thanet Jirasawadidilok, CMO and Co-Founder of Divana, stated: “The launch of the Wellness Community Hub is more than just an event—it marks Divana’s role as a Wellness Leader in Thailand and positions the brand as a key hub in Asia.”

The launch event for the Wellness Community Hub sets a sales target of 20 million baht for the event and year-end, while promoting membership enrolment and creating a network of Wellness Community Hub members, including clients, members, and B2B partners such as financial institutions, hospitals, life insurance companies, and leading automotive brands seeking to promote health and wellness activities for their employees.

Following the launch, Divana plans continuous workshops across its retail shops and all spa branches, along with wellness events targeting urban audiences, addressing modern urban lifestyle needs through holistic health care and inspiring balanced living.



Divana’s core business is divided into two segments:

1. Luxury Spa: Currently operating seven branches under brands including Divana Scentuara Spa, Divana Divine Spa, Divana Virtue Spa, Divana Nurture Spa, Dii Wellness Med Spa in Bangkok, Divana Lana Spa in Chiang Mai, and Divana Anda Spa at Laguna Phuket.

2. Perfume and Fragrance Products: Under the Divana brand, products are available in over 17 locations, including flagship stores at Emsphere and concept stores at CentralWorld, ICONSIAM, and King Power, as well as department stores such as Paragon, Emporium, and Central. Products include more than 200 SKUs such as perfume oils, scented candles, room diffusers, body oils, essential oils, hand creams, and massage oils, many ranking among the top-selling items in the market.



For further information, visit www.divanawellness.com

