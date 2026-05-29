Rescuers bring first Lao worker to safety from flooded cave

A rescue team has successfully brought one of seven Lao workers trapped in a flooded cave in Laos to safety, while four others remain inside awaiting assessment, according to the Thailand Rescue Diver Facebook page on Friday (May 29).

The page released an image showing rescuers safely guiding one of the five victims found inside the cave out of the tunnel.

Kengkad Bongkawong, head of the Metta Tham Kalasin Command and Control Centre and leader of the Thai rescue team, said the rescued worker was safe. Four others remain inside and are awaiting further assessment, while the search for two more missing workers is expected to continue on Saturday.