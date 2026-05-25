Tham Luang divers join Laos cave rescue as water rises

Two Thailand-based cave diving experts from the 2018 Tham Luang rescue have joined efforts to save seven people trapped in a flooded cave in Laos, where rising water, narrow passages and remote mountain access are hampering the mission.

The rescue operation is under way in Long Chaeng district, Xaysomboun province, after heavy rain and flooding cut off access to a cave linked to gold mining activity. The seven have been trapped for several days, while local and foreign rescue teams race to find a safe route through the waterlogged and confined passageways.

Tham Luang veterans reinforce Thai rescue team

According to the Thailand Rescue Diver network, Mikko Paasi and Naset Palasingh, both experienced Thailand-based cave diving specialists who took part in the 2018 Tham Luang rescue, have travelled to Laos to reinforce the operation. The two were expected to join the mission immediately after arriving at the site.