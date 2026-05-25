Call to Declare Toxic Kok River Crisis a National Agenda as Transboundary Pollution Threatens Northern Communities

Heavy metal contamination leaves thousands without clean water as campaigners demand urgent state funding and fresh water alternatives.

Civil society networks and public health experts are piling pressure on the government to declare the heavy metal contamination of the Kok River a national agenda.

The transboundary pollution crisis has devastated local economies, left indigenous river communities without safe drinking water, and triggered severe health fears over toxic bioaccumulation.

The alarm was raised following an investigation by Sujanya Sunthonphoncharoen, the health and wellness editor at Thansettakij.

Citing findings from Songpon Tulata, director of the Northern Public Policy Office at the National Health Commission Office (NHCO), the report highlighted a critical failure in public data coordination during the peak of the contamination crisis across the Kok, Ruak, and Mekong basins.

To combat this data deficit, the NHCO collaborated with Chiang Mai University’s Faculty of Public Health to execute a Rapid Health Impact Assessment (Rapid HIA).

Surveying 424 residents across Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces, the study exposed a catastrophic socio-economic reality for the region’s vulnerable farming communities.

