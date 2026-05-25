Thailand Eyes Middle East Expansion Through Halal Economy Infrastructure Pact with Bahrain

Kingdom positions itself as a regional hub via a Songkhla industrial development and logistics ties, Krungthep Turakij reports.

Thailand is aggressively accelerating its infrastructure and trade strategies to capture a dominant share of the rapidly expanding global halal market. By forming strategic logistics and agricultural partnerships with Bahrain, the Thai government aims to establish a definitive gateway into the lucrative Middle East consumer base.

According to data compiled by Krungthep Turakij, the global halal economy is experiencing an unprecedented boom despite widespread macroeconomic uncertainties.

Research from Islamic economic institute Salaam Gateway estimated the global halal market at $2.35 trillion, with food and beverage products accounting for a staggering 58.7 per cent split, valued at $1.38 trillion.

The remaining market share consists of fashion (13.2 per cent), media and recreation (11.5 per cent), tourism (8.9 per cent), pharmaceuticals (4.5 per cent), and cosmetics (3.2 per cent). By 2027, the total sector is projected to hit $3.10 trillion, fuelled by an 11 per cent annual surge in halal food demand alone.