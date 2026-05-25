FTI claims ‘Thais Help Thais Plus’ could drive 40% SME growth if fully implemented

FTI backs new economic package but Finance Ministry counters that multi-billion-Baht scheme is a cost-of-living lifeline rather than a stimulus.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has thrown its weight behind the government’s newly launched “Thais Help Thais Plus" initiative, estimating it could boost the country’s Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) GDP by 35 to 40 per cent, provided it is executed thoroughly.

Weerachai Mansinthorn, vice chairman of the FTI and chairman of the Small and Medium Industrial Institute (SMI), stated that the scheme offers a comprehensive framework to stimulate purchasing power, incentivise investment, improve credit access, and upskill the workforce.

In particular, Weerachai highlighted the Made in Thailand Plus (MiT Plus) initiative as a game-changer for local manufacturers. The measure aims to open up the state procurement market—valued at over 720 billion Baht annually—to domestic businesses.

"Currently, state procurement from SMEs stands at around 720 billion Baht, or 43 per cent of the total public procurement value," Weerachai noted. "If MiT Plus succeeds, we expect the SME share to rise to at least 45 to 50 per cent."

He added that this shift would strengthen domestic supply chains, encouraging businesses to source raw materials and services locally, thereby fostering long-term resilience.

