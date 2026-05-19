Cabinet approves Thai Help Thai Plus for 43 million people, registration opens May 25

Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, said on Tuesday that the Cabinet had approved the Thai Help Thai Plus scheme, with a budget of 175 billion baht.

The scheme combines benefits for state welfare cardholders with the Khon La Khrueng Plus 60/40 co-payment measure, covering more than 43 million people in total to help ease living costs during the crisis.

The beneficiaries are divided into: