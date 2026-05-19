Cabinet approves Thai Help Thai Plus for 43 million people, registration opens May 25

TUESDAY, MAY 19, 2026
Cabinet approves Thai Help Thai Plus for 43 million people, registration opens May 25

Thai Help Thai Plus will cover state welfare cardholders and 30 million general users, with registration through Paotang from May 25-29.

Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, said on Tuesday that the Cabinet had approved the Thai Help Thai Plus scheme, with a budget of 175 billion baht.

The scheme combines benefits for state welfare cardholders with the Khon La Khrueng Plus 60/40 co-payment measure, covering more than 43 million people in total to help ease living costs during the crisis.

The beneficiaries are divided into:

  • 13.18 million state welfare cardholders
  • 30 million general members of the public who do not hold state welfare cards

Cabinet approves Thai Help Thai Plus for 43 million people, registration opens May 25


Conditions for state welfare cardholders

  • The measure covers 13.18 million people.
  • Each recipient will receive 1,000 baht per month to help reduce household expenses.
  • Eligible recipients will receive the benefit automatically and do not need to register.
  • The benefit can be used to buy consumer goods from Blue Flag shops.
  • The benefit period runs from June 1 to September 30, 2026.

Benefits for the general public under Khon La Khrueng Plus

  • The measure covers 30 million people.
  • It uses a 60/40 co-payment model, with a limit of 1,000 baht per month for four months.
  • Benefits will be received through the Paotang application only.
  • Registration will be open through the Paotang app from May 25-29, 2026.
  • The benefit can be used from June 1 to September 30, 2026, between 6am and 11pm.

Eligibility for Khon La Khrueng Plus registration

  • Applicants must be aged 18 or over on the registration date.
  • They must hold a Thai national ID card and be Thai nationals.
  • They must not be state welfare cardholders according to the Finance Ministry’s database as of May 18, 2026.
  • They must not have had their rights suspended or been ordered to return money under Khon La Khrueng phases 1-5 or the Khon La Khrueng Plus scheme.

Merchant registration period

  • Existing participating shops can accept the conditions from May 25 to September 30, 2026.
  • New shops can register from May 25 to July 31, 2026.
  • Existing and new shops can link food delivery services from June 10 to September 30, 2026, between 6am and 11pm.

 

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