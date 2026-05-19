Cell Broadcast alerts sent as heavy rain hits Ranong, Phang Nga

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued Cell Broadcast warnings for parts of Ranong and Phang Nga after heavy rain raised the risk of flooding, overflowing waterways and mudslides on Tuesday (May 19).

The department said heavy rain had been recorded in Kapoe district of Ranong, where accumulated rainfall had exceeded 120 millimetres and rain was continuing.

In Phang Nga, the warnings covered Mueang Phang Nga, Khura Buri, Takua Pa and Thai Mueang districts. Takua Pa district recorded accumulated rainfall of more than 150 millimetres, with rain still falling, the DDPM said.