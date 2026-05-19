Cell Broadcast alerts sent as heavy rain hits Ranong, Phang Nga

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued Cell Broadcast warnings for parts of Ranong and Phang Nga after heavy rain raised the risk of flooding, overflowing waterways and mudslides on Tuesday (May 19).
The department said heavy rain had been recorded in Kapoe district of Ranong, where accumulated rainfall had exceeded 120 millimetres and rain was continuing.
In Phang Nga, the warnings covered Mueang Phang Nga, Khura Buri, Takua Pa and Thai Mueang districts. Takua Pa district recorded accumulated rainfall of more than 150 millimetres, with rain still falling, the DDPM said.
Residents in the affected areas have been urged to watch for flooding, overflowing canals and waterways, and mudslides, particularly in low-lying areas, along streams and at the foot of hills.
The DDPM advised people to move belongings to higher ground, relocate vehicles, secure valuables and important documents, be alert to the risk of electric shock and take care of vulnerable groups.
The department said it had worked with mobile network operators, including Advanced Info Service (AIS), True Corporation and National Telecom (NT), to send Cell Broadcast warnings about heavy rain in the affected areas of Ranong and Phang Nga.
Earlier at 8am, continuous heavy rain across several areas of Phang Nga, including Mueang Phang Nga, Thai Mueang, Takua Thung and Takua Pa districts, caused flooding in some locations.
One of the affected areas was Khuk Khak subdistrict in Takua Pa district, where floodwater covered parts of Phetkasem Road near Nong Mun Takua and Andaman Hub Medical Network in Moo 5, around kilometre marker 791+980.
As of 1pm, rain was still falling in the area, causing water to overflow onto the four-lane road. Only two lanes remained passable.
The Phang Nga Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, together with Khuk Khak Municipality, deployed two water pumps to speed up drainage from the road surface.
At the same time, the Phuket Highway District opened a section of the road median to improve water flow and help drain the area more effectively.
Police officers and civil defence volunteers were also deployed to manage traffic and assist road users to ensure public safety.
Provincial authorities urged people to take extra care while travelling and to closely follow official updates.
Residents can report emergencies or request assistance through local village heads, district offices, local authorities or the DDPM hotline 1784, available 24 hours a day.