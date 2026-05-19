Aviation squeeze — Asia’s carriers seek state lifeline

Asian airlines are urging governments to provide targeted support as soaring aviation fuel prices threaten to push weaker carriers towards collapse.

Wong Hong, the new director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA), said carriers across the region were facing mounting pressure after jet fuel prices more than doubled following the outbreak of the Iran conflict in late February.

He warned that, without government relief, some airlines could risk the same fate as Spirit Airlines in the United States, which ceased operations in early May after struggling with financial pressure and rising fuel costs.

“No one wants to see any airline suffer the same fate as Spirit,” Wong said in an interview.

The warning follows a recent report that Spirit Airlines, once a major US ultra-low-cost carrier with about 5% of the domestic market, ceased operations on May 2 after failing to secure support for a rescue package. The airline had already been under bankruptcy pressure, but the sharp rise in jet fuel prices after the Iran conflict pushed its restructuring plan beyond reach. Spirit said it would wind down operations after fuel prices rose far above the level assumed in its recovery plan, leaving thousands of flights cancelled and disrupting the US low-cost aviation market.

Wong said different airlines would require different levels of assistance, ranging from direct capital injections to regulatory flexibility that would allow carriers to reduce flights without being penalised.