Bangkok gets special holiday, WFH days for World Bank-IMF meetings

Private sector asked to consider suitable steps

State enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions and private-sector organisations located around the meeting venue will be asked to consider appropriate measures based on their locations and work arrangements.

For agencies with essential duties or pre-arranged public service appointments, where cancellation could cause damage or affect public services, agency heads have been instructed to make suitable arrangements. The government said this was to prevent disruption to public services and avoid damage to official operations.

Security for global finance leaders

Rachada said the work-from-home and holiday measures were designed to support smooth travel, reduce congestion and provide maximum security for visiting finance ministers, central bank governors and other senior delegates.

She said Thailand was expected to welcome more than 15,000 participants from 190 countries, including finance ministers, central bank governors, global financial institution executives, thought leaders and academics.

The participants will gather in Bangkok to exchange views on the global economy, international finance and approaches to dealing with major global challenges, she said.

Thailand prepares for major global finance forum

The World Bank says the 2026 Annual Meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group will take place from October 12 to 18, 2026, in Bangkok. Key events will include the Plenary session, the Development Committee and the International Monetary and Financial Committee meetings, along with regional briefings, press conferences and forums on development, the global economy and financial markets.

The venue will be the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, according to the World Bank’s meeting venue information.

Bangkok hosting IMF-World Bank meetings

Thailand will host the IMF-World Bank annual meetings for the second time, after previously hosting them in 1991. A joint press release by Thailand’s Finance Ministry, the Bank of Thailand and the IMF said the 2026 meetings at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center symbolise Thailand’s progress over the past 35 years and its role as a hub for global economic cooperation.

The meetings are among the world’s most important economic and financial gatherings, bringing together finance ministers, central bank governors, development officials, financial executives, civil society representatives, think tanks and academics to discuss issues such as the world economic outlook, financial stability, poverty reduction, inclusive growth and job creation.

The Thai government has framed the 2026 meetings under the theme “Thailand’s New Horizons: Empowering People, Building Resilience”, reflecting Thailand’s aim to present its economic vision, resilience and role in multilateral cooperation.