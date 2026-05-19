Thailand scraps 60-day free visa, restores old exemption rules

For the next step, the government will notify relevant agencies of the Cabinet resolution.

The revised criteria and conditions to be submitted later will be assigned to the Visa Policy Committee for detailed country-by-country consideration, to assess which visa category is suitable for each country.

The review must take into account both security and economic dimensions in a balanced manner.

“We will not focus only on tourist numbers. The emphasis must be on quality tourists, not simply on making entry easy and achieving high volume. The prime minister has instructed that visa issuance be considered carefully to strengthen safety and improve the tourism system as a whole,” Surasak said.

A closer look: why is the government scrapping the 60-day visa-free scheme?

According to in-depth information, the 60-day visa-free scheme, which was previously introduced to stimulate the economy and tourism, has come under close scrutiny from security authorities after key “loopholes” were identified as follows:

Blocking security threats and grey-capital groups: The previous scheme had become a channel for some foreigners to enter Thailand under the guise of tourists, before allegedly setting up illegal nominee businesses, working without permits and using the country as a base for transnational crime, including call-centre gangs.

Most tourists stay for less than 60 days: Statistics from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports show that most foreign tourists travelling to Thailand stay for an average of just nine days. Reducing the entitlement to the 30-day visa-free entitlement is therefore believed to have little impact on the main tourism market.

A new 15-to-30-day structure expected: The Visa Policy Committee’s fresh screening process is expected to regroup countries in line with the current diplomatic situation. Some countries may have their entitlement reduced to the 15-day visa-free entitlement, so that the measure better serves short-term tourism.

In addition, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports is preparing to move ahead in parallel with the collection of an Entry Fee from foreign tourists, commonly referred to as the “landing fee”, at THB300 per person, mainly for air arrivals.

The revenue would be channelled into the Tourism Promotion Fund and used to improve the efficiency of the screening system.

What is expected to happen next