Cabinet to review plan to end 60-day visa waiver next week

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Tuesday said visas came in many categories, adding that the 60-day visa-free period for tourists might be too long. He said some people may not be entering Thailand for tourism, but using the measure as a way to stay in the country, meaning it must be managed more carefully.

He added that the proposal to cancel the 60-day visa-free scheme had been prepared since the Anutin 1 government, but was postponed because of the election period. It now needs to be expedited, he said.

Under the process, the Cabinet Secretariat must seek opinions from relevant agencies. However, Sihasak said he believed there should be no problem, as the visa committee chaired by the Foreign Ministry already includes relevant agencies overseeing the issue.

“We are not targeting any particular country, but are looking at activities that may create problems for Thailand. Visas must be issued with an appropriate period for tourism, which should probably not exceed 30 days, and the criteria must be set in line with the intended purpose,” he said.