US and China signal opposition to proposed Hormuz shipping tolls

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed in an April phone call that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz should not be subject to tolls, the State Department told Reuters on Tuesday (May 12).

The disclosure points to a rare area of overlap between Washington and Beijing as both sides look for ways to push Iran to relinquish its grip on the strategic waterway.

The issue is expected to feature in talks later this week between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.