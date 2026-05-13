Thailand tightens drone rules with training and online permits

CAAT has also strengthened registration requirements. Every drone must be registered through an electronic system, and its registration number must be clearly displayed on the aircraft for identification and tracking.

The registration format will follow the standard XX-NN-NN-NNNN. The printed letters and numbers must contrast with the drone’s surface and be at least 0.3 centimetres high.

Before each operation, applicants must submit flight plans online, including the purpose of the flight, date, time, coordinates, pilot names and insurance documents.

CAAT may also require additional measures before granting approval, such as flight manuals, risk management plans or flight demonstrations.

The new framework changes several key requirements from the 2015 rules. Training, previously voluntary, will become mandatory within one year. Registration will move to an enhanced electronic system, while flight plans will be required for all operations under the new category. Permit validity will be extended from two years to five years, and submissions will shift fully online. The minimum third-party insurance requirement remains at 1 million baht.

CAAT said operators already licensed under the 2015 rules may continue operating until their permits expire. However, those seeking to conduct flights under the new Specific Category must comply with the additional 2026 requirements immediately.

The regulatory change comes as Thailand’s drone industry expands across logistics, agriculture, surveying and digital media. Authorities say the aim is to balance innovation with long-term aviation safety and public confidence.