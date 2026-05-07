Oil prices tumble as US-Iran deal hopes lift Hormuz reopening outlook

Oil prices slid to their lowest levels in two weeks on Wednesday (May 6), as expectations strengthened that the Middle East war could be moving towards an end after reports suggested the United States and Iran were close to an initial peace arrangement.

Brent crude futures closed down US$8.60, or 7.83%, at US$101.27 a barrel, after briefly falling below US$100 for the first time since April 22. US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped US$7.19, or 7.03%, to US$95.08.

A source from mediator Pakistan said Washington and Tehran were nearing an agreement on a one-page memorandum of understanding. Iran said on Wednesday it was assessing a new US proposal, while an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, quoted by Iran’s ISNA news agency, said Tehran would send its reply soon through Pakistan.

Iran had earlier said it would accept only a fair and comprehensive agreement. Axios reported that the US expected Iranian responses on several key issues within 48 hours, citing sources who described the talks as the closest the two sides had come to a deal since the war began.

“There’s a growing sense that the chance of the Strait of Hormuz reopening is greater, regardless of whether we get a lasting peace deal with Iran or not,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst with Price Futures Group.