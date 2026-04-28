Easy entry risks — rethink 60-day visa waiver, says ATTA

Thailand’s tourism industry has thrown its weight behind a government review of the 60-day visa exemption scheme, urging tighter controls to address growing concerns over national security and misuse of the policy.

The visa waiver, introduced under the previous administration led by the Pheu Thai Party, allows travellers from 93 countries and territories to enter Thailand without a visa for up to 60 days per visit. The measure, which came into force on July 15, 2024, was designed to accelerate tourism recovery amid fierce global competition for visitors. Travellers are also permitted to extend their stay by a further 30 days at immigration offices.

However, the current government, led by the Bhumjaithai Party, is now reconsidering the policy. Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the scheme would be reviewed country by country to ensure it remains appropriate after a trial period.

He stressed that any decision to revise or cancel the 60-day visa waiver would not involve discrimination, but would instead focus on improving screening measures. The proposal is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet soon.