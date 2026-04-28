Easy entry risks — rethink 60-day visa waiver, says ATTA

Thailand’s tourism industry has thrown its weight behind a government review of the 60-day visa exemption scheme, urging tighter controls to address growing concerns over national security and misuse of the policy.
The visa waiver, introduced under the previous administration led by the Pheu Thai Party, allows travellers from 93 countries and territories to enter Thailand without a visa for up to 60 days per visit. The measure, which came into force on July 15, 2024, was designed to accelerate tourism recovery amid fierce global competition for visitors. Travellers are also permitted to extend their stay by a further 30 days at immigration offices.
However, the current government, led by the Bhumjaithai Party, is now reconsidering the policy. Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the scheme would be reviewed country by country to ensure it remains appropriate after a trial period.
He stressed that any decision to revise or cancel the 60-day visa waiver would not involve discrimination, but would instead focus on improving screening measures. The proposal is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet soon.
Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, honorary president and senior adviser to the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), said adjusting the duration of stay and reviewing conditions for each country would be a positive step.
“At the very least, it helps screen foreign visitors and safeguards national security,” he said.
He warned that a portion of foreign arrivals were not genuine tourists, with some effectively relocating to Thailand. In certain areas, large foreign communities have formed, with thousands of people living together, raising concerns over land ownership and the use of Thai nominees to hold property.
“This is worrying. Relevant agencies must be cautious and prioritise national security. These groups are not typical tourists, and they are not limited to one nationality. All arrivals must be properly screened — we should not make it too easy,” he said.
ATTA therefore supports the government’s plan to revise the visa waiver scheme, emphasising that long stays by foreign nationals are not beneficial to Thailand.
“Real tourists typically stay only a few days. Allowing stays of two to three months is excessive and does not serve our interests,” Sisdivachr said.
Data from the tourism sector supports this view. Long-haul travellers from Europe tend to stay for less than one month per trip, while short-haul visitors typically remain in Thailand for between five and 12 days.
He also raised concerns about the potential for increased criminal activity, including scams, if entry requirements remain too relaxed.
“If screening is weak, it becomes easy for the wrong groups to enter. When numbers grow too large, problems follow. These people do not contribute positively to tourism, in fact, they can harm it,” he said.
The issue of national security has therefore become central to the debate. Sisdivachr noted that the global landscape has changed, and Thailand’s visa policies must evolve accordingly to remain resilient and secure.
Looking ahead, ATTA forecasts that Thailand will receive between 30 and 32 million foreign tourists in 2026. This compares with the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s estimate of 30 to 34 million arrivals, down 18% from the original target of 36.7 million, based on expectations that tensions in the Middle East will ease within one to three months.
“Much depends on whether the conflict extends into the high season in the fourth quarter. International politics is complex, involving countries such as the United States, Iran and Israel. If the situation improves quickly, oil prices may fall and tourism could return to normal in the final quarter,” he said.
According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Thailand recorded 10,828,380 foreign arrivals between January 1 and April 19, 2026, a decline of 3.34% compared with the same period last year. Tourism revenue from international visitors reached approximately 529.36 billion baht.
The top five source markets during this period were China with 1,734,423 visitors, followed by Malaysia (1,154,486), Russia (823,352), India (759,397) and South Korea (450,231).