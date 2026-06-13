The Birth of Hope: How a Young Princess’s Empathy Founded a National Lifeline

As the nation remembers Princess Bajrakitiyabha, we trace the 1995 flood crisis that inspired her lifelong mission to shield the vulnerable.
Following the solemn announcement from the Bureau of the Royal Household regarding the peaceful passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita, the Thai Red Cross Society has released historical archival records detailing the profound origin of her lifelong humanitarian crusade.
The records illuminate a pivotal moment in 1995, revealing how a deeply empathetic request made by the Princess during her childhood gave birth to the "Princess Pa Foundation, Thai Red Cross Society" (originally established as the Friends in Need (of PA) Volunteers Foundation).
For over three decades, the foundation's royally bestowed relief bags and emergency response teams have been a ubiquitous symbol of hope across the realm during natural disasters.
Archival archives from the Thai Red Cross Museum have highlighted a poignant quote from the young Princess that set this legacy in motion: “I want to go out and help them or explain things so they understand, but I am afraid others will think I am being overly forward.”
The Catalyst: The Great Deluge of 1995
The genesis of this vast humanitarian network traces back to September 1995, when Tropical Storm Lois caused the Chao Phraya River to swell to a critical high of 2.27 metres.
The resulting deluge breached riverbanks and submerged principal thoroughfares across Bangkok for more than two months. To manage the paralysed capital, state authorities deployed extensive sandbag barriers to safeguard commercial zones.
However, these barriers inadvertently retained deep floodwaters within riverside residential communities, severely compounding the distress of vulnerable citizens whilst adjacent neighbourhoods remained entirely unaffected.
The unequal hardship and escalating desperation led to severe civil friction. Heated confrontations erupted on national television on the evening of 28 October 1995, as residents clashed over the placement of sandbags.
Watching the broadcasts with immense concern for her compatriots, Princess Bajrakitiyabha—then holding the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, Granddaughter of the King—felt an urgent calling to intervene and defuse the community tension.
A Midnight Royal Audience
Driven by an absolute determination to assist, the young Princess traveled privately that very evening to Chitralada Royal Villa to seek an audience with her grandfather, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (King Rama IX).
She sought his royal counsel and strategic guidance on how to properly conduct herself and peacefully communicate with citizens experiencing extreme psychological distress.
Recognising her profound sincerity, King Rama IX graciously appointed the Princess as his royal representative the following morning, on 29 October 1995, commanding her to personally visit the affected communities.
The Princess effectively acted as a "bridge of merit," gathering essential supplies from unaffected dry zones and delivering them directly to stranded riverside families.
This strategy established a philosophy of mutual reliance—pioneering the concept of "friends relying upon one another"—which successfully dissolved the community hostility with utmost gentleness.
An Enduring Institution of Sustainable Relief
This historic deployment marked the official inception of the "Friends in Need (of PA) Volunteers Project," which the Princess systematically expanded alongside the Thai Red Cross Volunteer Bureau.
The initiative achieved formal status as a registered foundation on 21 November 2001, with Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali, the Princess Suddhanarinatha, serving as its Honorary President for Life.
Operating under the sustainable doctrine of "Sharing, Sufficiency, and Sustainability," the foundation has consistently looked beyond immediate disaster mitigation.
While emergency rations and royally bestowed hot meals remain central to its crisis response, the organisation focuses heavily on mobilising technological innovation, public volunteerism, and psychological rehabilitation.
Through integrated career development programs, the foundation ensures that disaster-struck communities are fully equipped to regain permanent independence.
Though the revered Chairperson has now ascended to heaven, the systemic framework of compassion she built ensures her vision remains perfectly intact. The Princess Pa Foundation will continue to operate as an unyielding institutional "friend," sheltering and sustaining the Thai public through every future adversity.