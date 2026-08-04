Thai children under 18 need birth certificates for overseas travel from August 3

Thai children under 18 travelling overseas through Suvarnabhumi Airport must prepare additional documents for immigration checks, including a birth certificate and parental consent documentation.
The international departure section of the Suvarnabhumi Airport Immigration Checkpoint issued the notice on August 3, advising parents and other adults accompanying Thai minors to check that all required documents were ready before travelling.
Immigration officers will accept an original birth certificate, a photocopy or an electronic photograph of the document.
Travellers may also be required to present a consent letter from the child’s father, mother or both parents. The letter must be issued or certified by a government agency.
Previously, Thai children under 18 could travel overseas using only their passports, according to the information provided in the announcement.
The additional checks are intended to protect the best interests of children and prevent minors from being taken out of Thailand unlawfully or without the consent of their parents or legal guardians.