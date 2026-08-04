Thailand, Indonesia set US$23bn trade target, expand ties across sectors

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held full delegation talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Istana Merdeka presidential palace in Jakarta at 5.30pm on August 3.





The visit was the first official trip to Indonesia by a Thai prime minister in 15 years.

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek described the meeting as an important step in shaping cooperation between two of Southeast Asia’s largest economies at a time of global economic uncertainty.

Both leaders agreed to turn the Thailand–Indonesia strategic partnership into practical cooperation that would create economic opportunities, improve competitiveness, strengthen public security and reinforce ASEAN’s role at the centre of the region.





They expressed confidence that the US$23 billion trade target could be achieved before 2030, given the economic potential of both countries.

