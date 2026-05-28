Thailand, Vietnam exchange 2026-2031 roadmap, target US$25bn bilateral trade

The second document was an exchange of diplomatic notes between Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology. The notes confirm that the two ministries will serve as lead agencies in implementing and coordinating cooperation under the bilateral agreement on science, technology and innovation.

The third was an MoU on collaboration to develop an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul, or MRO, centre at U-Tapao International Airport between the Eastern Economic Corridor Office and Vietjet Group.

The fourth was an MoU between the Academy of Public Administration and Governance of Vietnam and Khon Kaen University.

Trade target and supply-chain links in focus

Economic cooperation formed a major part of the talks, with both sides agreeing on the need to work more closely amid global economic uncertainty.

The leaders agreed to accelerate efforts to raise bilateral trade to US$25 billion per year and continue promoting two-way investment. Thailand and Vietnam have set a target of lifting bilateral trade to US$25 billion by 2027, after two-way trade reached US$22.1 billion in 2025 and US$8.6 billion in the first four months of 2026.

The two countries also agreed to drive the “Three Connects” strategy, covering supply-chain connectivity in future industries, local economic connectivity and green strategy connectivity, while also giving importance to energy security.

The strategy reflects a broader shift in Thailand-Vietnam economic ties, with both countries seeking to position themselves as complementary production and investment bases rather than direct competitors. Thailand’s strengths in upstream industries, industrial materials, research and regional headquarters could be linked with Vietnam’s strengths in large-scale assembly, electronics manufacturing and a young workforce.

Security and regional cooperation strengthened

On political and security cooperation, Thailand and Vietnam agreed to elevate cooperation in military affairs and in tackling transnational crime, particularly online scams.

Both sides also discussed cooperation on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, or IUU fishing, and reaffirmed the principle that neither country would allow its territory to be used for political activities against the other.

The two governments also agreed to work together to support the implementation of the Asean extradition treaty framework and to maintain Asean centrality in responding to regional challenges.

Science, technology and innovation added to agenda

The two sides welcomed closer science and technology cooperation, especially the exchange of diplomatic notes between the two countries’ science agencies.

The cooperation is expected to support exchanges of knowledge in space technology, satellites, semiconductors, biotechnology and agricultural technology.

Anutin also proposed that Thailand and Vietnam, as the two largest economies in the Mekong subregion, work together to play a constructive and sustainable role in driving subregional development.

Leaders launch 50th anniversary logo

After the document exchange, Anutin and To Lam co-chaired the launch of the logo marking the 50th anniversary of Thailand-Vietnam diplomatic relations under the theme “Growing Together”.

The logo was designed to reflect long-standing friendship, shared growth and close cooperation between the two countries. The number “5” represents progress and continuous development, while the number “0” symbolises stability and unity as the two countries move towards a sustainable shared future.

At a joint press conference, Anutin said he was pleased that To Lam had chosen Thailand as his first Asean country to visit after assuming office, saying this reflected the close friendship between the two countries.

To Lam thanked the Thai government and people for their warm welcome and praised Thailand’s role in promoting regional cooperation and strengthening the Asean Community. He said Vietnam attached great importance to developing relations with Thailand and was ready to work closely with Bangkok to promote peace, stability and shared prosperity in the region.

At the end of the meeting, To Lam invited Anutin to visit Vietnam at the earliest opportunity, while the Thai prime minister said the outcome of the talks would help build on 50 years of steadily growing relations between the two countries.