Court acquits Thanathorn in ‘royal vaccine’ case, says criticism targeted PM

The Criminal Court has acquitted Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit in the “royal vaccine” case, ruling that his comments were direct criticism of the prime minister.

On May 28, 2026, at 9am, the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road scheduled the reading of its verdict in courtroom 814 in a royal defamation case, Black Case No. Aor. 875/2022.

The case was filed by prosecutors from the Office of Criminal Litigation 5 against Thanathorn, chairman of the Progressive Movement, on charges of defaming, insulting or threatening the King under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, as well as offences under the Computer Crime Act.

The case stemmed from a Facebook livestream on January 18, 2021, in which Thanathorn criticised the government’s procurement of Covid-19 vaccines under the topic “Royal Vaccine: Who Benefits, Who Loses?”

Prosecutors alleged that the livestream distorted information, misled the public and referred to the monarchy in connection with Siam Bioscience and vaccine procurement. Thanathorn denied the charges, fought the case and was granted bail.