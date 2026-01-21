Thanathorn sets out People’s Party’s four-point agenda for the East

Thanathorn lays out Eastern priorities at Nation Debate in Pattaya

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, an assistant campaigner for the People’s Party, said the party would tackle four major problems in Thailand’s Eastern region—water management, land disputes, fruit-sector labour shortages and wild elephant conflict—if it wins the upcoming election.

Thanathorn made the remarks during a policy debate hosted by Nation Group in Pattaya, Chonburi, under the banner “Nation Debate 2026: The Crossroads – Eastern Stage” on Wednesday.

Water: balance demand from industry, commerce and agriculture

Thanathorn said the East faces intense competition for water among industry, commerce and agriculture. He said the People’s Party would expand water sources, improve water distribution and supply systems, and ensure a fairer allocation of water resources.