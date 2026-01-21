null

PM2.5 over safe limits in many areas; Central-West worst

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2026

The Air Pollution Solution Communication Center (CAPM) says PM2.5 exceeded standards at 5pm on Jan 21, with Central-West worst. Pollution may build up Jan 22–28.

Central and West most concerning, CAPM says

The Air Pollution Solution Communication Center (CAPM) reported at 5.00pm on Wednesday that PM2.5 levels exceeded the standard in many areas, with the Central and Western regions the most concerning. Bangkok and its vicinity also recorded multiple orange-level areas.

Provinces above the standard

CAPM said monitoring showed PM2.5 readings above the standard in the following provinces: Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Phitsanulok, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Nong Khai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Surin.

Regional PM2.5 readings

  • North: Above the standard in 2 areas; 8.1–44.0 µg/m³
  • Northeast: Above the standard in 4 areas; 17.2–63.5 µg/m³
  • Central and West: Above the standard in most areas; 18.2–68.2 µg/m³
  • East: Above the standard in 2 areas; 13.0–49.2 µg/m³
  • South: Overall good; 12.8–21.1 µg/m³
  • Bangkok and vicinity: Stations run by the Pollution Control Department (PCD) with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) found readings above the standard in 6 areas; 19.8–44.9 µg/m³

7-day forecast: pollution may build up again

CAPM warned that particle pollution is expected to build up again across almost all regions over the next seven days (January 22–28, 2026), except the South, which is expected to maintain good air quality.

  • Bangkok, vicinity and the Central region: Trend to rise January 24–28
  • North: Close monitoring needed January 22–28
  • Northeast and East: Trend to rise January 23–28

Health advice: reduce outdoor activity, wear an N95 mask

CAPM advised the public to monitor their health as PM2.5 levels may begin affecting health.

  • General public: Reduce time spent outdoors. If you must go outside, wear an N95 mask.
  • At-risk groups (children, older people, pregnant women and those with underlying conditions): Avoid outdoor activities. If symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulties or eye irritation occur, see a doctor immediately.

Where to check real-time air quality

People can check real-time PM2.5 readings via Air4Thai.com or airbkk.com, and through the Air4Thai and AirBKK mobile apps, to plan travel and protect their health.

