PM2.5 over safe limits in many areas; Central-West worst

Central and West most concerning, CAPM says

The Air Pollution Solution Communication Center (CAPM) reported at 5.00pm on Wednesday that PM2.5 levels exceeded the standard in many areas, with the Central and Western regions the most concerning. Bangkok and its vicinity also recorded multiple orange-level areas.

Provinces above the standard

CAPM said monitoring showed PM2.5 readings above the standard in the following provinces: Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Phitsanulok, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Nong Khai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Surin.