PM2.5 over safe limits in many areas; Central-West worst

The Air Pollution Solution Communication Center (CAPM) reported at 5.00pm on Wednesday that PM2.5 levels exceeded the standard in many areas, with the Central and Western regions the most concerning. Bangkok and its vicinity also recorded multiple orange-level areas.
CAPM said monitoring showed PM2.5 readings above the standard in the following provinces: Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Phitsanulok, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Nong Khai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Surin.
CAPM warned that particle pollution is expected to build up again across almost all regions over the next seven days (January 22–28, 2026), except the South, which is expected to maintain good air quality.
CAPM advised the public to monitor their health as PM2.5 levels may begin affecting health.
People can check real-time PM2.5 readings via Air4Thai.com or airbkk.com, and through the Air4Thai and AirBKK mobile apps, to plan travel and protect their health.