True Corporation Prepares for New Shareholder Era as Telenor Exit Nears Completion

CEO Sigve Brekke insists the imminent departure of Norwegian co-owner Telenor will not alter True's strategic direction, as CP Group tightens its grip.

True Corporation is approaching a significant shift in its ownership structure, with Norwegian telecoms giant Telenor set to complete the sale of its 30 per cent stake in the Thai operator within weeks — a transaction that will concentrate control more firmly in the hands of Thailand's powerful CP Group whilst leaving the company's strategic direction, according to its chief executive, entirely intact.

Speaking at a press briefing in Bangkok on Monday, Group Chief Executive Sigve Brekke confirmed the divestiture was proceeding on schedule.

"Things are going exactly as planned," he said, adding that a small number of procedural matters remained to be resolved but that a March closure remained the working timeline.

How the ownership structure evolved

True Corporation's current shareholding arrangement is the legacy of its landmark 2021 merger between True Move and DTAC, the Thai subsidiary of Telenor.

The deal created Thailand's largest mobile operator by subscriber base and brought the two parent groups — CP Group, the Thai conglomerate, and Telenor, the Norwegian state-backed telecoms company — into an unusual joint stewardship of the combined entity, each holding approximately 30 per cent, with the remaining 40 per cent in public hands on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Telenor's decision to exit, Brekke explained, was driven not by dissatisfaction with True's performance but by a desire to realise proceeds for reinvestment elsewhere in its global portfolio.