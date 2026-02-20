True moves into a stronger, more stable phase after THB6.1bn Q4 profit

Thailand’s telecommunications industry is moving into a new equilibrium after several years of heavy infrastructure investment in 5G, digital networks and consolidation.

With only a handful of major players left, competition is becoming more disciplined and more quality-focused—shifting from an “expand the network” race to a stronger emphasis on revenue quality and financial efficiency.

Analysts broadly agree that the current market structure is more supportive of sustainable returns. Price competition has eased, network investment is entering the harvesting phase, and operators are increasingly prioritising average revenue per user (ARPU), higher-quality customers, and digital services.

Two Thai telecom giants—True Corporation (True) and Advanced Info Service (AIS)—are now positioned more closely in terms of network scale, customer base and technological capability.