Court jails Arnon Nampa and three others in Section 112 case; actress Sai acquitted

The court said the acts of defendants 1, 3, 4 and 6 constituted multiple separate offences, and ordered punishment on each count under Section 91 of the Criminal Code. It said the testimony of defendant 1 and defendants 3–6 was of some benefit to the proceedings, and reduced punishment by one-third under Section 78 of the Criminal Code.

For the Section 112 offence, the court sentenced defendants 1, 3, 4 and 6 to two years and eight months’ imprisonment each. For jointly violating a regulation issued under Section 9 of the Emergency Decree, it fined defendant 1 and defendants 3–6 THB 10,000 each, and for jointly using a sound amplifier for advertising without permission, it imposed an additional administrative fine of THB 200 each on defendant 1 and defendants 3–6.

In total, the court sentenced defendants 1, 3, 4 and 6 to two years and eight months’ imprisonment and a fine of THB 10,200 each. Defendant 5 was fined THB 10,200. The court said that if the fine is not paid, enforcement will proceed under Sections 29 and 30 of the Criminal Code. If the administrative fine is not paid, enforcement will proceed under the Act on Fines as Civil Penalties B.E. 2565 (2022), Sections 30 and 31.

For defendant 1, the court ordered the sentence to be served consecutively to sentences in Criminal Court cases Black Case No. Aor.1629/2564 (Red Case No. Aor.4019/2567), Black Case No. Aor.2495/2564 (Red Case No. Aor.2841/2566), Black Case No. Aor.2804/2564 (Red Case No. Aor.25/2567), and Black Case No. Aor.2847/2564 (Red Case No. Aor.1863/2567) of the same court. For defendant 3, the court ordered the sentence to run consecutively to his imprisonment sentence in Black Case No. Aor.1522/2567 (Red Case No. Aor.3040/2566) of the same court.

The court dismissed other charges and requests. For defendant 7, Intira “Sai” Charoenpura, the court ruled the prosecution’s evidence was insufficient to accept that she was a principal offender or supporter of the other defendants in organising the rally or giving speeches, and it therefore acquitted her.