People's Party Stands Firm on Amending Lèse-Majesté Law, Navigating Political Minefield

Nattapong Ruengpanyawut, the leader of the People’s Party, has affirmed his commitment to amending Section 112 of the Criminal Code, despite acknowledging the political risks involved.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters, he stated that the law still has issues and that any amendments must adhere to the Constitutional Court’s ruling.

Nattapong admitted that he cannot control "legal warfare", a factor that could lead to political accidents. When asked if the party's readiness to amend the law would invite a political mishap, he replied that it was a risk he could not control.

The People's Party leader addressed a recent interview he gave to TIME magazine, reiterating his party's stance on the law.

He further explained that the party’s decision to vote for Anutin Charnvirakul as the 32nd Prime Minister was partly conditional on opening the door to constitutional reform within a four-month timeframe.

This reform, he said, is necessary to align the roles of independent organisations with international standards and end the process of legal warfare.