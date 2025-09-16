People's Party Stands Firm on Amending Lèse-Majesté Law, Navigating Political Minefield

Nattapong Ruengpanyawut, the leader of the People’s Party, has affirmed his commitment to amending Section 112 of the Criminal Code, despite acknowledging the political risks involved.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters, he stated that the law still has issues and that any amendments must adhere to the Constitutional Court’s ruling.
Nattapong admitted that he cannot control "legal warfare", a factor that could lead to political accidents. When asked if the party's readiness to amend the law would invite a political mishap, he replied that it was a risk he could not control.
The People's Party leader addressed a recent interview he gave to TIME magazine, reiterating his party's stance on the law.
He further explained that the party’s decision to vote for Anutin Charnvirakul as the 32nd Prime Minister was partly conditional on opening the door to constitutional reform within a four-month timeframe.
This reform, he said, is necessary to align the roles of independent organisations with international standards and end the process of legal warfare.
Looking ahead, Nattapong outlined the party's plans for the upcoming debate on Prime Minister Anutin’s government policy statement.
The party will focus on the qualifications of cabinet members with problematic backgrounds or those who appear to have conflicts of interest.
He also stated that they would scrutinise policies deemed unsuitable.
Nattapong highlighted that the People's Party, along with the Bhumjaithai Party and Pheu Thai Party, has agreed to proceed with amending Chapter 15 of the Constitution within the four-month timeframe outlined in their Memorandum of Agreement (MoA).
He concluded by stating that his party’s role is to use its more than 140 votes to ensure the government adheres to the MoA.
"I still believe the direction is good," he said, "but the moment we see any sign of breaking promises or delaying, we are ready to use our votes to scrutinise the government".
Regarding MP Rakchanok Srinork’s comments on ministerial quotas, Nattapong clarified that her views were personal. He re-emphasised that the People’s Party was not involved in forming the government and has always maintained its position as the opposition.