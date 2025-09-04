People's Party demands clarification on House dissolution process

People's Party (PP) leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut on Thursday demanded caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai clarify whether the process to dissolve the House of Representatives is still underway.
Natthaphong explained that if the process to seek a royal command for dissolving the House is ongoing, House speaker Wan Mohammad Noor Matha should indefinitely postpone the PM vote scheduled for Friday, September 5.
The PP leader expressed concern over contradictions within the ruling Pheu Thai Party regarding the House dissolution and the PM vote. He pointed out that while the Pheu Thai Party resolved to contest the vote with its PM candidate, Phumtham had sent additional information to the Office of the Privy Council, reaffirming the government's intention to seek a royal command for dissolution.
Natthaphong reiterated that the PP believes the caretaker government has the authority to dissolve the House. "So, I would like to ask Phumtham to clarify whether the House dissolution process has ended or not," he said.
If the dissolution process is still ongoing, Natthaphong, in his role as opposition leader, would call on the House speaker to review the PM vote agenda until the House dissolution matter is clarified. However, if the government confirms that the process has ended, the House can proceed with the PM vote.
Natthaphong voiced opposition to any political party seeking criminal legal action against Phumtham for submitting the draft royal decree for House dissolution to the Palace. On Wednesday, Supachai Jaisamut, chief of the Bhumjaithai Party’s legal affairs committee, filed a complaint with the police against Phumtham, alleging malfeasance under Article 157 of the Criminal Code. Supachai claimed that the authority to seek a royal command for House dissolution rested solely with the prime minister, not with a caretaker PM.
"We don’t agree with the legal warfare, and it’s not what the people want to see right now," Natthaphong stated. He also clarified that the PP did not demand any prohibition on Bhumjaithai preventing House dissolution through criminal charges in exchange for votes from 140 PP MPs.
Natthaphong reaffirmed the PP’s decision to support Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul as the next prime minister, aiming to prepare for the House dissolution in four months. He noted that the PP would continue to act as the majority opposition in the House, ensuring that the Bhumjaithai-led minority government adheres to the conditions outlined in the memorandum of agreement signed between the PP and Bhumjaithai.
While acknowledging that supporting Anutin might affect the PP's popularity among its voters, Natthaphong expressed hope that, after the House dissolution, PP supporters would understand the party's decision. He stressed that the PP is ready to contest the next election in a bid to gain majority control of the House seats.
Finally, Natthaphong warned that if the Bhumjaithai government failed to comply with the conditions in the MoA, the PP could bring down the government using a no-confidence vote, as it would be a minority administration.