People's Party demands clarification on House dissolution process

People's Party (PP) leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut on Thursday demanded caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai clarify whether the process to dissolve the House of Representatives is still underway.

Natthaphong explained that if the process to seek a royal command for dissolving the House is ongoing, House speaker Wan Mohammad Noor Matha should indefinitely postpone the PM vote scheduled for Friday, September 5.

The PP leader expressed concern over contradictions within the ruling Pheu Thai Party regarding the House dissolution and the PM vote. He pointed out that while the Pheu Thai Party resolved to contest the vote with its PM candidate, Phumtham had sent additional information to the Office of the Privy Council, reaffirming the government's intention to seek a royal command for dissolution.