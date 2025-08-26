Criminal Court acquits People’s Party MP of lese majeste charges

Piyarat was released on bail only on 2 January 2021, raising further doubts as to whether he could have posted the message during his detention. The court therefore acquitted him on the benefit of the doubt.

Piyarat: Article 112 used as political tool

Speaking to reporters after the verdict, Piyarat said the acquittal was due to the fact that he was in detention without access to communication devices at the time of the post.

He added that he hoped the case would serve as a lesson that Article 112 could be used as a political tool to harass opponents of the government.

Piyarat said he still faces another lese majeste charge at the Ubon Ratchathani Court but vowed to fight it with facts as in the current case.

Facing multiple legal battles

The MP revealed that he has been sued in 20 cases so far. He stressed that he has never invoked parliamentary immunity to avoid trial, choosing instead to appear in court for every case filed against him.

