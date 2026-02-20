Thung Lung police superintendent transferred after Songkhla school shooting

Police Spokesperson Pol Lt Gen Chaiyapoj Suwanarak said on Friday that National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet had signed an order transferring Pol Col Chansarawut Saeng-arun, superintendent of Thung Lung Police Station in Songkhla, to assist with duties at the Provincial Police Region 9 Operations Centre. The move follows concerns that there may have been shortcomings in the performance of duties.
The order stems from a case in which an offender used a firearm to storm Phatong Prathan Khiriwat School in Phatong subdistrict, Hat Yai district, Songkhla, before taking teachers and students hostage. The offender later shot the school director and a student, resulting in the director’s death. The incident has affected the image of the Royal Thai Police in the performance of its duties and has become a major issue attracting widespread public and social attention.
Pol Gen Kitrat has instructed the commander of Provincial Police Region 9 to verify the facts in the case to ensure that any consideration is accurate, transparent, and fair.
Pol Lt Gen Chaiyapoj added that the Royal Thai Police is not ignoring the issue. The national police chief has issued urgent instructions to restore public confidence and has reiterated to all units nationwide that commanders must closely supervise the performance of subordinates at every level. Units have also been told to regularly drill and review tactics and incident response plans to ensure effective safety measures and to reassure the public.
If it is found that any commander at any level has been negligent, indifferent, or has failed to advise and train subordinates to the extent that it causes damage to official service, decisive action will be taken against that commander.