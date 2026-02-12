Hat Yai school director honoured for protecting students; 18-year-old held

The background of the 18-year-old suspect in an armed attack at Phatong Prathan Khiriwat School in Phatong subdistrict, Hat Yai district, Songkhla, has prompted renewed concern, after the school director later died from her injuries.

The suspect, a local youth, all egedly entered the school using a firearm taken from a police officer and opened fire, injuring the director and a student before taking a teacher and students hostage. Police cordoned off the area and maintained pressure until the suspect surrendered on February 11, 2026. The suspect is reported to have had a psychiatric history and was discharged from hospital around December 2025.



Sasiphat Sinsamosorn, 54, the school director, died at around 3.00am on February 12, 2026, after her condition deteriorated. Officials said the incident resulted in one death and six injuries, including the suspect.

Those listed as affected were: