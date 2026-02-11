Gunmen storm Hat Yai school, hold teachers and students hostage

An unknown number of gunmen stormed a school in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district on Wednesday evening and held several teachers and students hostage. A teacher was reportedly shot.

The Mae Taptim Yala Foundation reported on its Facebook page at 4.59pm that Patong Prathan Khiriwat School in tambon Patong was stormed by armed gunmen, who opened fire. The foundation said the injured teacher was rushed to hospital and police were dispatched to surround the school.

Police said the gunmen entered the school as classes were about to end for the day. They said the assailants were holding some teachers and students hostage, and that many frightened students were still trapped inside the building.