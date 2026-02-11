Gunmen storm Hat Yai school, hold teachers and students hostage

An unknown number of gunmen stormed a school in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district on Wednesday evening and held several teachers and students hostage. A teacher was reportedly shot.
The Mae Taptim Yala Foundation reported on its Facebook page at 4.59pm that Patong Prathan Khiriwat School in tambon Patong was stormed by armed gunmen, who opened fire. The foundation said the injured teacher was rushed to hospital and police were dispatched to surround the school.
Police said the gunmen entered the school as classes were about to end for the day. They said the assailants were holding some teachers and students hostage, and that many frightened students were still trapped inside the building.
Hat Yai police assembled a special forces team to cordon off the school in an effort to bring the situation under control. Rescuers were also sent to evacuate students and others from the school as many as possible.
Police said they were coordinating with district, tambon and village chiefs to negotiate with the gunmen.
At press time, the situation remained unresolved.
The public is asked to avoid routes in front of the school and nearby areas for safety, and to follow updates only from government agencies or other reliable sources.