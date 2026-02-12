AMLO moves to forfeit 13.074bn baht in four scam cases

Case 2: Chen Zhi and associates

AMLO said it found information indicating a network involving online fraud, labour trafficking, and money laundering via digital currencies, linked to Chen Zhi, founder and chairman of Prince Group, a multinational business group based in Cambodia.

Outcome: The case file was sent to prosecutors to petition the court for forfeiture of 96 assets (including land, cash, brand-name goods and jewellery), worth about 345 million baht.

Case 3: Kok An and associates

The case follows the arrest of suspects accused of participating in a transnational organised crime group and money laundering.

Outcome: The case file was sent to prosecutors to petition the court for forfeiture of 89 assets (including land and money in bank deposit accounts), worth about 560 million baht.

Case 4: I Aung Sura and associates

AMLO said the case involves a scam group that allegedly persuaded members of the public to invest in coin mining via LINE groups.

Outcome: The case file was sent to prosecutors to petition the court for forfeiture of 31 assets (including cash and money in bank deposit accounts), worth about 46 million baht.

AMLO said that if there are victims in the offences in these cases, it will gather evidence under the law and forward the matter to prosecutors to ask the court to order that money or assets in the cases be returned or used to compensate victims, instead of being forfeited to the state.