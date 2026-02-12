AMLO moves to forfeit 13.074bn baht in four scam cases

AMLO has resolved to forward four major cases to public prosecutors to seek court orders for seized and frozen assets to be forfeited to the state, after concluding the evidence indicates the assets are linked to offences.
In a statement on the Transaction Committee’s meeting No. 2/2569, held on February 11, 2026, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) said the committee had agreed to send the cases to prosecutors to file petitions with the court. AMLO said the evidence and asset information it has gathered carries sufficient weight to believe the assets seized and temporarily frozen are connected to wrongdoing.
The four cases involve assets valued at about 13,074 million baht in total.
Case 1: Taengthai / LEAK YIM / SMITH BEN /Kharitsa and others
AMLO said the group allegedly defrauded victims, with information linking the case to Yim Leok. It also found transaction information linking to Ben Smith, with alleged conduct involving public fraud.
Outcome: The case file was sent to prosecutors to petition the court for forfeiture of 68 assets (including land, condominium units, vehicles, a yacht and money in bank deposit accounts), worth about 12,123 million baht.
Case 2: Chen Zhi and associates
AMLO said it found information indicating a network involving online fraud, labour trafficking, and money laundering via digital currencies, linked to Chen Zhi, founder and chairman of Prince Group, a multinational business group based in Cambodia.
Outcome: The case file was sent to prosecutors to petition the court for forfeiture of 96 assets (including land, cash, brand-name goods and jewellery), worth about 345 million baht.
Case 3: Kok An and associates
The case follows the arrest of suspects accused of participating in a transnational organised crime group and money laundering.
Outcome: The case file was sent to prosecutors to petition the court for forfeiture of 89 assets (including land and money in bank deposit accounts), worth about 560 million baht.
Case 4: I Aung Sura and associates
AMLO said the case involves a scam group that allegedly persuaded members of the public to invest in coin mining via LINE groups.
Outcome: The case file was sent to prosecutors to petition the court for forfeiture of 31 assets (including cash and money in bank deposit accounts), worth about 46 million baht.
AMLO said that if there are victims in the offences in these cases, it will gather evidence under the law and forward the matter to prosecutors to ask the court to order that money or assets in the cases be returned or used to compensate victims, instead of being forfeited to the state.