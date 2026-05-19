JSCCIB lowers Thai GDP outlook as energy and labour risks persist

Pimjai Leeissaranukul, chair of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), chaired a meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) on Tuesday (May 19, 2026).

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Board of Trade of Thailand, and Worrakrit Jaruwongpak, secretary-general of the Thai Bankers’ Association, attended the meeting at Room 802 of the Federation of Thai Industries.

Pimjai said the conflict in the Middle East had dragged on into its third month, and the Strait of Hormuz had yet to resume normal operations, keeping energy prices high.

The impact on economic activity from goods shortages was already being seen in the aviation sector, affecting tourists travelling on flights from the Middle East to Thailand.

Thailand’s economy grew by 2.8% in the first quarter of 2026, but growth was limited to some sectors.

Private investment expanded well, the public sector accelerated disbursement, and exports grew strongly on digital technology and AI products in line with global trends, resulting in tech products expanding by more than 45% for a 12th consecutive quarter.