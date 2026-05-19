Thailand steps up mpox clade Ib surveillance after two new cases

The DDC also received a report from an International Health Regulations coordinator about a foreign tourist who had travelled to Thailand and had a risk history involving sexual contact with a stranger in a tourist area. The reported patients were aged between 25 and 40.

The main risk factor remains close skin-to-skin contact associated with sexual activity, particularly among men who have sex with men (MSM), the department said.

Mpox clade Ib has shown signs of wider spread since it was first detected in Thailand in 2024. The country has recorded 18 cumulative mpox clade Ib cases, with no deaths. Since the beginning of 2026, six cases have been reported, also with no deaths. Four of the cases involved male patients, while most risk factors were linked to close skin-to-skin contact.

“Mpox cases continue to be detected, particularly among groups with risk behaviours. The best prevention is to avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people who have symptoms, and to avoid sexual contact with strangers or anyone with a rash or skin lesions that may suggest infection,” Montien said.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and take precautions consistently.

The DDC has instructed public health agencies at all levels to strengthen surveillance, screening and patient follow-up, particularly in tourist areas and venues considered at risk. The department is also accelerating risk communication to target groups to help reduce the spread of the disease.