TMBThanachart denies bank merger plan for the next five years

TMBThanachart Bank (ttb) has told the Stock Exchange of Thailand that it is not in the process of merging with another bank and has no merger or acquisition plan with any bank under its five-year strategy.
The clarification followed news reports and social media posts about the possibility of a merger between ttb and Krungthai Bank.
The bank said it was not undergoing any merger process and that no M&A plan with another bank had been included in its five-year business plan.
TMBThanachart said it would continue to focus on its “Make REAL Change” mission, aimed at creating meaningful change and helping customers achieve better financial well-being.
The bank said this would be pursued through its Ecosystem Play growth strategy, prudent business operations, and practices aligned with responsible and fair lending.
It added that it would continue transforming the organisation across all areas to strengthen competitiveness, create greater corporate value and deliver sustainable returns to shareholders.