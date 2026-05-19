Bangchak starts Thailand’s first commercial SAF production

Bangchak Group has begun Thailand’s first commercial production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from the country’s first standalone HEFA-SPK SAF production unit, located within Bangchak Phra Khanong Refinery.

The development marks an important step into the future energy era, supporting the Net Zero target, responding to growth in the low-carbon aviation fuel market in Thailand and internationally, and preparing the group for its first export to overseas markets.

HEFA-SPK stands for Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene, a form of SAF made from renewable feedstocks such as used cooking oil.