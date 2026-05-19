DBD to end walk-in registration for new juristic persons from July 1

The Department of Business Development (DBD) is moving ahead with its transformation towards a fully digital system, announcing that it will stop accepting walk-in applications for the registration of newly established juristic persons.

The department will accept applications only through the online DBD Biz Regist system nationwide from July 1, 2026.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development, said that in 2025 there were 348,690 applications for juristic person registration. These comprised 85,083 applications to establish partnerships and companies, 236,686 applications for changes, and 26,921 applications to complete liquidation.

Over the past seven months, the department has worked to make online services more convenient, particularly by ensuring that they are fast and do not take longer than walk-in, paper-based applications. This has helped business operators fully shift their behaviour towards the digital era.

Statistics show that use of the online juristic person registration service, DBD Biz Regist, reached 89.05% in April 2026, compared with 68.15% in September last year.

For the registration of new partnerships and companies alone, online usage reached 94.59%, compared with 76.95% in September last year.