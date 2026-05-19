DBD to end walk-in registration for new juristic persons from July 1

The Department of Business Development (DBD) is moving ahead with its transformation towards a fully digital system, announcing that it will stop accepting walk-in applications for the registration of newly established juristic persons.
The department will accept applications only through the online DBD Biz Regist system nationwide from July 1, 2026.
Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development, said that in 2025 there were 348,690 applications for juristic person registration. These comprised 85,083 applications to establish partnerships and companies, 236,686 applications for changes, and 26,921 applications to complete liquidation.
Over the past seven months, the department has worked to make online services more convenient, particularly by ensuring that they are fast and do not take longer than walk-in, paper-based applications. This has helped business operators fully shift their behaviour towards the digital era.
Statistics show that use of the online juristic person registration service, DBD Biz Regist, reached 89.05% in April 2026, compared with 68.15% in September last year.
For the registration of new partnerships and companies alone, online usage reached 94.59%, compared with 76.95% in September last year.
The figures reflect the business sector’s confidence in the department’s digital registration system, which meets demand for online transactions that are convenient, fast, secure and efficient.
The department is now ready to take another step in driving Thailand’s public sector towards full Digital Government. It will stop providing walk-in, paper-based registration services for the establishment of partnerships and limited companies from July 1, 2026, in line with technological changes and the needs of businesses and the public.
The move will encourage business operators to carry out registration only through DBD Biz Regist, helping them save time and travel costs when contacting the Department of Business Development or provincial commercial offices.
It will also reduce face-to-face contact between officials and business operators or members of the public seeking services — a factor that can be a major cause of requests for benefits or corruption in the public sector.
Poonpong said DBD Biz Regist is a key driver in raising transparency and credibility in Thailand’s economic system. It uses electronic verification and identity confirmation, together with seamless data links with state agencies.
This helps reduce the risk of document forgery or the impersonation of others, ensuring that every step of business registration through DBD Biz Regist is standardised, transparent and genuinely verifiable.
The DBD Biz Regist system is available 24 hours a day, every day, with no holidays. Entrepreneurs can submit applications, check their status and receive important electronic documents from anywhere.
The department has also prepared expert staff to provide advice, guidance and close support for system users, so that the transition is smooth, seamless and brings maximum benefit to businesses and the public.
The department invited entrepreneurs to register the establishment of partnerships and limited companies through DBD Biz Regist. Those with questions or who want further information on how to use the system can contact the Business Registration Division of the Department of Business Development via Line Official Account: @DBD1570 or Call Center 1570.