Fuel costs climb — PTT and Bangchak raise prices again

PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc (BCP) have raised retail fuel prices in Bangkok, effective May 19, 2026.
Diesel B7 and diesel B20 prices were increased by 75 satang per litre, while benzine, gasohol 95, gasohol 91, E20 and E85 rose by 85 satang per litre.
The latest retail prices in Bangkok, excluding local maintenance tax, are as follows:
Petrol group
Diesel group
The latest increase follows a series of volatile fuel-price adjustments in recent weeks. On May 13, major retailers raised diesel by 80 satang per litre and petrol-gasohol products by 90 satang per litre, after an earlier diesel cut of 1.20 baht per litre on April 21 as global oil prices eased.
Fuel prices have remained sensitive to global energy conditions and Middle East tensions. Diesel had surged sharply earlier in April, before later easing as the Oil Fuel Fund adjusted its contribution and compensation rates to reflect changes in global oil prices.