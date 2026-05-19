Fuel costs climb — PTT and Bangchak raise prices again

PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc (BCP) have raised retail fuel prices in Bangkok, effective May 19, 2026.

Diesel B7 and diesel B20 prices were increased by 75 satang per litre, while benzine, gasohol 95, gasohol 91, E20 and E85 rose by 85 satang per litre.

The latest retail prices in Bangkok, excluding local maintenance tax, are as follows:

Petrol group

Benzine: 54.49 baht per litre

Super Power Gasohol 95: 52.39 baht per litre (OR)

Gasohol 98+: 55.09 baht per litre (Bangchak)

Gasohol 95: 44.90 baht per litre

Gasohol 91: 44.53 baht per litre

Gasohol E20: 37.90 baht per litre

Gasohol E85: 33.84 baht per litre

Diesel group