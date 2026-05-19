Fuel costs climb — PTT and Bangchak raise prices again

TUESDAY, MAY 19, 2026
Fuel costs climb — PTT and Bangchak raise prices again

PTT OR and Bangchak raise diesel and petrol-gasohol prices tpday, adding to recent fuel-price volatility in Thailand

PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc (BCP) have raised retail fuel prices in Bangkok, effective May 19, 2026.

Diesel B7 and diesel B20 prices were increased by 75 satang per litre, while benzine, gasohol 95, gasohol 91, E20 and E85 rose by 85 satang per litre.

The latest retail prices in Bangkok, excluding local maintenance tax, are as follows:

Petrol group

  • Benzine: 54.49 baht per litre
  • Super Power Gasohol 95: 52.39 baht per litre (OR)
  • Gasohol 98+: 55.09 baht per litre (Bangchak)
  • Gasohol 95: 44.90 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 91: 44.53 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E20: 37.90 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E85: 33.84 baht per litre

Diesel group

  • Super Power Diesel: 61.25 baht per litre (OR)
  • Diesel: 42.20 baht per litre (OR)
  • Diesel B20: 35.20 baht per litre (OR)
  • Hi Premium Diesel Plus: 61.25 baht per litre (Bangchak)
  • Hi Diesel S: 42.20 baht per litre (Bangchak)
  • Diesel B20: 35.20 baht per litre (Bangchak)

The latest increase follows a series of volatile fuel-price adjustments in recent weeks. On May 13, major retailers raised diesel by 80 satang per litre and petrol-gasohol products by 90 satang per litre, after an earlier diesel cut of 1.20 baht per litre on April 21 as global oil prices eased.

Fuel prices have remained sensitive to global energy conditions and Middle East tensions. Diesel had surged sharply earlier in April, before later easing as the Oil Fuel Fund adjusted its contribution and compensation rates to reflect changes in global oil prices.

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