Ebola watch — Thailand stays on high guard against imported cases

Thailand is maintaining close surveillance for Ebola virus disease as health authorities seek to prevent imported infections from countries where the outbreak risk remains high, particularly the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

Dr Montien Kanasawadse, director-general of the Department of Disease Control under the Ministry of Public Health, said on May 18 that Ebola remains a dangerous communicable disease caused by viruses in the Orthoebolavirus group. It can spread through direct contact with an infected person’s blood, bodily fluids or organs, as well as contaminated surfaces or objects. Infection can also occur through contact with infected wild animals, including bats and primates, which act as natural reservoirs of the virus. The disease is not airborne.

Early symptoms often include high fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain and sore throat. These may later be followed by diarrhoea, vomiting, rash, kidney and liver problems and, in some severe cases, bleeding. The incubation period is generally two to 21 days, and the disease is considered to have a high case-fatality rate.

Dr Direk Khampaen, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said Thailand has not detected any Ebola cases, but surveillance has been stepped up as a precaution. Health officials are closely following travellers arriving from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and other high-risk areas for 21 days, while hospitals at all levels have been instructed to screen suspected patients and carry out rapid disease investigations when abnormalities are found.