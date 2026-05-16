Congo confirms Ebola outbreak as death toll reaches 80

The Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a new Ebola outbreak in eastern Ituri province, where the Health Ministry says 80 people have died and 246 suspected cases have been reported.

Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba Mulamba said samples tested on Thursday confirmed eight cases of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in the health zones of Rwampara, Mongwalu and Bunia. The suspected index case was a nurse who died at the Evangelical Medical Centre in Bunia after developing symptoms, according to the ministry.

The DRC government has activated its public health emergency operations centre, strengthened epidemiological and laboratory surveillance, and ordered rapid response teams to be deployed.

Regional spread concerns

Africa CDC had earlier confirmed the outbreak and reported 65 deaths, saying deaths and suspected cases were mainly concentrated in Mongwalu and Rwampara, with suspected cases also reported in Bunia, the provincial capital.

The agency said it was convening an urgent meeting with Congo, Uganda, South Sudan and global partners to reinforce cross-border surveillance, preparedness and response efforts.

Africa CDC warned of a risk of further spread because of the urban setting of Bunia and Rwampara, intense population movement and mining-related mobility in affected areas close to Uganda and South Sudan.

Africa CDC Director General Jean Kaseya said rapid regional coordination was essential because of high population movement between affected areas and neighbouring countries.

Uganda’s Health Ministry said a Congolese man had died in Kampala from the Bundibugyo virus strain. Uganda said the case had been imported from Congo and that no local case had been confirmed.